Lancaster woman sentenced for repeatedly taking child to home occupied by 3 sex offenders

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 25-year-old Lancaster woman will serve nine to 23 months of house arrest followed by three years of probation after she pleaded guilty to repeatedly bringing her six-year-old child to a home occupied by three registered sex offenders, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Tabetha L. Mitchell pleaded guilty to corruption of minors and obstruction of justice. She was sentenced Tuesday by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright.

According to prosecutors, Mitchell brought the child to a home on Manor Street where her boyfriend lived, along with two other men registered as sex offenders under Megan’s Law.

Lancaster city police opened an investigation in January when a state parole agent went to the Manor Street home and noticed sidewalk chalk outside the home and toys inside — indicators that children were staying or visiting there.

Orlando Johnson, Mitchell’s boyfriend, said his sister was storing items there because she lost her home.

Johnson had Mitchell pose as his sister when a parole agent called a number provided by Johnson.

Mitchell admitted to lying about being Johnson’s sister. She also admitted to bringing the child to the home on at least four prior occasions.

Johnson is on Megan’s Law for sexual assault. One of the roommates was convicted of sexual assault of a child; the third was convicted for having child pornography, according to prosecutors.

Mitchell will serve at least nine months on house arrest, following by about two years on parole and three years of probation. Lancaster city police Detective Heather Halstead filed charges.

Johnson also was charged with obstruction of justice.