LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A seven-year-old has returned from Costa Rica having much success at Costa Rica International Open.

Joshua Aguirre and Rich Gingrich stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on Aguirre’s recent success and future plans, which include training for his second degree black belt in November.

If you’d like to donate to Aguirre’s efforts to compete in future events, you can visit his Paypal here.