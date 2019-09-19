Legs found in Susquehanna near Williamsport could belong to Lycoming County murder victim, investigators say

Posted 1:21 PM, September 19, 2019, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Investigators are attempting to determine whether a pair of human legs found in the Susquehanna River in Williamsport in May could belong to a woman whom authorities believe was murdered 16  years ago in Lycoming County, according to WNEP-TV.

Brenda Jacobs went missing 16 years ago, according to investigators, and on Wednesday a former boyfriend arrested in Philadelphia confessed to killing her after human remains were found in a storage locker there, WNEP reports.

Jade Babcock, 49, was arrested and initially charged with abuse of a corpse. He confessed to killing Jacobs less than 24 hours later, WNEP says.

Now investigators are trying to determine whether the remains found in Philadelphia are Jacobs -- and whether a grisly discovery made by a fisherman in the Susquehanna in May is also related to the case, the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office told WNEP.

Jacobs,  a mother of two from Montoursville, went missing in 2003.

The Lycoming County DA expects to file homicide charges against Babcock soon, WNEP reports.

