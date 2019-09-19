× Man accused of raping woman he met on Tinder

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly raped a woman he met on Tinder.

The victim told police she met Eduard Venegas Del Muro, of New Cumberland, on the mobile app and they agreed to meet in person.

The two were in Venegas Del Muro’s vehicle on Tuesday when he stopped and got out of the vehicle, along with the woman.

That’s when Venegas Del Muro allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face and strangled her until she was unconscious. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Venegas Del Muro faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, rape, sexual assault, strangulation, criminal use of a communication facility, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, indecent assault and indecent exposure, court documents show.

An ICE detainer has also been issued for Venegas Del Muro.