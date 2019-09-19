× Man wanted in connection with robbery of Shrewsbury Laundry

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old man for the robbery of Shrewsbury Laundry last week.

Steven Baker Jr., of York, allegedly robbed the business on September 11. No one was injured during the robbery.

It’s believed that Baker may have fled the area in an attempt to avoid prosecution, police say.

The warrant charges Baker with robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief and harassment, court documents show.