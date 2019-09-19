× Names of 2 York City firefighters killed in March 2018 etched into IAFF Wall of Honor Memorial in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The names of two York City firefighters who were killed after a partial collapse of the Weaver Organ and Piano Building in March 2018 will be etched into the Wall of Honor Memorial at the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The legacy of 50-year-old Ivan Flanscha and 29-year-old Zachary Anthony will be honored Saturday, along with 249 other fallen firefighters who died in the last year.

Approximately 25 active and retired members of the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services and their families will be joined by Mayor Michael Helfrich at the ceremony.

“This solemn and somber ceremony is important not just for the families of the fallen who travel from across the United States and Canada to be here among other fire fighter families,” said IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger. “It is important for all our members and their families to know that we honor the sacrifices they make for their communities and that we will never forget them.”

More than 8,000 IAFF members’ names have been etched into the granite, which dates back to 1918, the year the IAFF was founded.