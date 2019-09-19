No injuries suffered after car crashes into home in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a car crashed into a home.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to a reported vehicle accident on Chester Street and Atlantic Avenue in Lancaster city around 12:35 a.m. on September 19.

Authorities say that a car was parked in an elevated parking lot across the street when the driver put the vehicle into drive, accelerated through a set of bushes before traveling across the street and into the home.

The driver was not on scene when police arrived.

No one was injured as a result of the crash, but the vacant home suffered significant damage.

Four vertical posts have been put in for repairs to the building, and its structural integrity will be determined later this morning.