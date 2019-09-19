× Police seek suspected puppy thief in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Earl Township Police say they’re looking to apprehended a suspected puppy thief that struck at a farm on Overlys Grove Road early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the thief stole eight English Bulldog puppies and one French Bulldog puppy from an unsecured kennel sometime during the early morning hours.

The puppies are all between 11 and 13 weeks old, police say.

Police are asking anyone who might know someone who suddenly and unexpectedly has English or French Bulldog puppies for sale to contact them at (717) 355-5302.