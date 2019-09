YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify two beer bandits.

The above pictured men allegedly stole $192 worth of Heineken beer at the Weis Markets store in the 2400 block of East Market Street in York on September 17.

If you are able to provide any information on the subjects’ identities, you’re asked to call STPD at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating Officer at Daniel.Klinedinst@Springettsbury.com .