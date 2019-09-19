Preschoolers at The Goddard School in York test toys for Top 10 holiday list

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Some preschoolers in York got to become toy testers this week.

Preschoolers at The Goddard School in York was 1 of 50 Goddard Schools across the country to test toys in Goddard's 12th annual Preschooler-Approved Toy test.

The test engages children from infant age to six-years-old to play with interactive toys while teachers observe and document how the toy rates among certain judging criteria.

Then, the preschoolers will cast their votes to determine the Top 10 Preschooler-Approved Toys, which will be announced just in time for the holidays on November 1, 2019.

Lena Patel, Owner of The Goddard School in York, offered more in the clip above.