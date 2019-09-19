× Sexual assault survivors invited to share testimony at October 2 hearing

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Senate Judiciary will hold a hearing on October 2 to listen to testimony regarding the numerous statute of limitation (SOL) reform bills that are awaiting vote. The appointed Pennsylvania Victim Advocate, Jennifer Storm, has been asked to provide a consolidated and summarized testimony to the Senate on behalf of all sexual assault victims/survivors.

In order to most accurately reflect the voice of all victims/survivors in Pennsylvania, the Office of Victim Advocate invites those willing to provide testimony to do so directly to the Victim Advocate by September 20. These narratives will be used to shape the overall testimony provided to the Senate.

Victims/survivors have the option to share their experience and hopes for reform either anonymously or with their contact information.

It is important to note that the testimony provided is considered public record and may be used by the Victim Advocate or reviewed by members of the Senate.

Trauma informed Victim Assistance Coordinators with OVA are available to assist victims/survivors who wish to provide their statement over the phone, Monday through Friday (8am – 4:45pm) at 800.563.6399.

It is reasonable and understandable that victims/survivors may struggle with the aftermath of reliving their trauma when writing their testimony, or even with hearing the news of this testimony opportunity. There are rape crisis advocates available 24/7 to help process reactions and emotions and to provide additional resources. They can be reached through the PCAR hotline at 888.772.7227.

SOURCE: Pennsylvania Office of Victim Advocate