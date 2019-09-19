York Bike Week features concerts, demonstrations and more, Harley-Davidson tour not happening Saturday

YORK COUNTY — Bike Week continues in York with three more days of motorcycles, vendors, food and more motorcycles.

However, there is one poplar event that will not be returning to the event this year.

It was announced in February that Harley Davidson would no longer host an open house at the Springettsbury Township factory during the bike night parade.

The open house would have been held Saturday and was expected to attract a large crowd. Organizers say the change is not stopping them from hosting what they say will be a rev-worthy week.

Harley Davidson says the decision to end the open house is connected to their growth plan that is designed to help build the next generation of riders.

Harley is still a sponsor for bike night and will host tours until Friday, but not on Saturday.

In February, we spoke with community members about the change.

Many of them said they were sad to see Harley back-out of hosting tours during the parade.

Warren Smith, Vice President of the York Motor Cycle Club told us the tour brings a lot of revenue into the city.

“A lot of people look forward to it. The hotels are usually full, but this year, it`s sad, it`s really sad.”

Organizers of Bike Week say they worked extra hard to make the multi-day event a show stopper.

There are still three full days of fun at the York Expo Center. On Thursday the gates will open at 10:00AM with the Police Skills Demonstration and the Harley Davidson Skills Riding show.

On Friday, the feature concert rolls into town. The band Fuel will perform at Quaker Steak and Lube in West Manchester Township. It starts at 5:00PM.

A complete list of Bike Week events can be found here. The complete band lineup can be found here.

