After a chillier start, warming begins Friday and it continues through the weekend!

WARMING BEGINS: Another chilly start is expected across Central PA on this Friday morning, and then a warming trend begins! Morning lows start in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds. Plenty of sunshine allows temperatures to jump fast through the rest of the day. By the afternoon, temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Despite an increase in the warmth, the humidity levels remain very comfortable. However, that won’t last much longer! The evening is quiet with mostly clear skies. Temperatures won’t fall as fast, but it’s still cool enough for a light jacket! Temperatures aren’t as chilly either through the rest of the night. Lows fall into the middle to upper 50s.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures continue swing back up through the weekend. Readings are toastier for Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. Sunday brings some more clouds as the next cold front approaches. Afternoon temperatures are a bit higher, with readings in the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels are up a bit as well on Saturday, particularly during the afternoon, and they continue to increase through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: On Monday, fall officially arrives, and it remains on the warm side for this time of year. There’s the chance for a couple late day showers or thunderstorms as the next cold front arrives. It’s still humid, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Tuesday is not as warm, with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees. Wednesday is partly cloudy and cooler, but still above seasonal averages. Afternoon highs fall back into the 70s. Thursday starts to turn warmer again. It’s a bit humid too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels