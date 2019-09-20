× Authorities release details on ammonia leak that occurred Thursday night in New Holland, Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Garden Spot Fire Rescue Company released details on a hazmat incident that occurred Thursday night at a Tyson Foods facility in New Holland.

GSFR was dispatched at 9:10 p.m. to a reported ammonia leak due to mechanical failure. Along with Lancaster County Emergency Management, Lancaster County Hazmat, and New Holland Emergency Medical Services, GSFR worked to ensure the safety and effective handling of the hazardous material release.

Area residents were notified of the leak via phone call and by social media. Residents were encouraged to close their windows, turn off air conditioning units, and to take shelter indoors immediately.

Authorities monitored the leak through the night until all measure showed the incident was clear.

All authorized agencies were notified during and after the incident so proper actions can be taken for environmental and health concerns.