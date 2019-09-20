Healthcare workers plan to rally on State Senator Scott Martin’s office

LANCASTER COUNTY — Hundreds of healthcare workers will march at Penn Square in Lancaster on Friday, demanding stronger unions and staff. The protest is against State Senator Scott Martin who serves the 13th district.

The healthcare workers say that Senator Martin attacked worker rights and unions and failed to sign safe patient limit bills. They are encouraging voters to give Martin the boot if he fails to support healthy communities.

Over 400 healthcare workers from around the state will march in Lancaster while carrying 8-foot tall boots. This will continue their message of giving Martin the boot in the next election.

The workers are demanding that Martin support stronger unions, safe staffing and fair funding. The workers say he failed to sign safe patient limit bills and cut funding for Medicaid and general assistance.

The march will start at 10:20 Friday morning and goes from Penn Square to Senator Martin’s office on West Chestnut Street. The workers say they will demand Martin sign a pledge of support that outlines their issues and demands.