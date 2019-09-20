HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview West Perry at Mechanicsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FRENZY GAME OF THE WEEK

West Perry (4-0) at Mechanicsburg (3-1)

This game is an intra-division battle between the Mustangs, who are tied with Shippensburg and Northern York for the lead in the Mid-Penn Colonial race, and the Wildcats, who are part of a first-place logjam in the Mid-Penn Capital division with Steel-High, East Pennsboro, and Milton Hershey.

Mechanicsburg has won three in a row since its season-opening loss to Carlisle, including a 26-3 drubbing of Hershey last week. Quarterback Micah Brubaker led the way against the Trojans, throwing for 192 yards and three scores and adding another TD on the ground fof the Wildcats. One of the junior's three TD strikes went to his twin brother, Caleb, in the first quarter. Brubaker has passed for 559 yards and eight touchdowns and added five TDs on the ground for Mechanicsburg during its three-game winning streak. RB Keegan Neill is another player to watch for the Wildcats.

West Perry has been on fire to start the season, racking up four easy victories. No one has come within 24 points of the Mustangs so far; they blasted Greencastle-Antrim 56-32 last week. Kenyon Johnson had a gigantic game against G-A, accounting for six touchdowns and 354 total yards (216 rushing, 138 passing) in the blowout win. Johnson scored on five touchdown runs -- the longest a 40-yard burst in the first quarter -- and took the game's opening kickoff 95 yards to the house for West Perry. He has rushed for 610 yards and 12 touchdowns in four games for the Mustangs. He's also completed 20 of 27 passes for 395 yards. This after he accounted for 2,115 total yards and 27 touchdowns during West Perry's playoff run last season.