Local museums to participate in Smithsonian’s 15th annual Museum Day on Saturday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– More than 1600 museums nationwide, including some in our backyard, will be opening their doors for free on Saturday, in honor of the Smithsonian’s 15th Annual Museum Day.

To participate in free museum day, you have to visit the Smithsonian’s website here and select “Get a Ticket” from the location you wish to visit.

There are a number of museums participating in the area, with the date set for September 21.

You can find a list below:

AACA Museum:161 Museum Drive, Hershey. 717-566-7100; 161 Museum Drive, Hershey. 717-566-7100; aacamuseum.org

Fort Hunter Mansion: 5300 N. Front St., Harrisburg. 717-599-5751; 5300 N. Front St., Harrisburg. 717-599-5751; forthunter.org

The Hershey Story, The Museum on Chocolate Avenue: 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey. 717-534-8939; 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey. 717-534-8939; hersheystory.org

Renfrew Museum and Park: 1010 E. Main St., Waynesboro. 717-762-4723; 1010 E. Main St., Waynesboro. 717-762-4723; renfrewmuseum.org

Demuth Museum: 120 E. King St., Lancaster. 717-299-9940; 120 E. King St., Lancaster. 717-299-9940; demuth.org

Historic Ephrata Cloister: 632 W. Main St., Ephrata. 717-733-6600; 632 W. Main St., Ephrata. 717-733-6600; ephratacloister.org

Lancaster Museum of Art: 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster. 717-394-3497; 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster. 717-394-3497; lmapa.org

Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum: 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. 717-569-0401; 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. 717-569-0401; landisvalleymuseum.org

Lititz Historical Foundation: 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. 717-627-4636; 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. 717-627-4636; lititzhistoricalfoundation.com

North Museum of Nature and Science: 400 College Ave., Lancaster. 717-358-3941

National Toy Train Museum: 300 Paradise Lane, Ronks. 717-687-8976; 300 Paradise Lane, Ronks. 717-687-8976; nttmuseum.org