Local museums to participate in Smithsonian’s 15th annual Museum Day on Saturday
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– More than 1600 museums nationwide, including some in our backyard, will be opening their doors for free on Saturday, in honor of the Smithsonian’s 15th Annual Museum Day.
To participate in free museum day, you have to visit the Smithsonian’s website here and select “Get a Ticket” from the location you wish to visit.
There are a number of museums participating in the area, with the date set for September 21.
You can find a list below:
National Watch and Clock Museum: 514 Poplar St., Columbia. 717-684-8261; nawcc.org\
Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania: 300 Gap Road, Ronks. 717-687-8628; rrmuseumpa.org
Burning of the Bridge Diorama: 124 Hellam St., Wrightsville. 717-252-1169; historicwrightsvillepa.org
Neas House: Chestnut and Hanover streets, Hanover. 717-632-3207; hahs.us/neas-house
Warehime-Myers Mansion: 305 Baltimore St., Hanover. 717-637-6413; hahs.us/mansion
Wrightsville Historical Museum: 309 Locust St., Wrightsville. 717-252-1169; historicwrightsvillepa.org