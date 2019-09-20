Local museums to participate in Smithsonian’s 15th annual Museum Day on Saturday

Posted 6:24 AM, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 06:25AM, September 20, 2019

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– More than 1600 museums nationwide, including some in our backyard, will be opening their doors for free on Saturday, in honor of the Smithsonian’s 15th Annual Museum Day.

To participate in free museum day, you have to visit the Smithsonian’s website here and select “Get a Ticket” from the location you wish to visit.

There are a number of museums participating in the area, with the date set for September 21.

You can find a list below:

AACA Museum:161 Museum Drive, Hershey. 717-566-7100; aacamuseum.org
Fort Hunter Mansion: 5300 N. Front St., Harrisburg. 717-599-5751; forthunter.org
The Hershey Story, The Museum on Chocolate Avenue: 63 W. Chocolate Ave., Hershey. 717-534-8939; hersheystory.org
Renfrew Museum and Park: 1010 E. Main St., Waynesboro. 717-762-4723; renfrewmuseum.org
Demuth Museum: 120 E. King St., Lancaster. 717-299-9940; demuth.org
Historic Ephrata Cloister: 632 W. Main St., Ephrata. 717-733-6600; ephratacloister.org
Lancaster Museum of Art: 135 N. Lime St., Lancaster. 717-394-3497; lmapa.org
Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum: 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. 717-569-0401; landisvalleymuseum.org
Lititz Historical Foundation: 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. 717-627-4636; lititzhistoricalfoundation.com
North Museum of Nature and Science: 400 College Ave., Lancaster. 717-358-3941
National Toy Train Museum: 300 Paradise Lane, Ronks. 717-687-8976; nttmuseum.org

National Watch and Clock Museum: 514 Poplar St., Columbia. 717-684-8261; nawcc.org\

Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania: 300 Gap Road, Ronks. 717-687-8628; rrmuseumpa.org

Burning of the Bridge Diorama: 124 Hellam St., Wrightsville. 717-252-1169; historicwrightsvillepa.org

Neas House: Chestnut and Hanover streets, Hanover. 717-632-3207; hahs.us/neas-house

Warehime-Myers Mansion: 305 Baltimore St., Hanover. 717-637-6413; hahs.us/mansion

Wrightsville Historical Museum: 309 Locust St., Wrightsville. 717-252-1169; historicwrightsvillepa.org

York County History Center: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 250 E. Market St., York. 717-848-1587; yorkhistorycenter.org
