New Cumberland man facing charges after allegedly assaulting, raping victim

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A New Cumberland man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulting and raping a victim.

Eduard Venegas Del Muro, 22, is facing rape, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, among other related charges.

According to the police release, the victim and Venegas Del Muro had met on Tinder, and agreed to meet in person.

On September 17 around 1:40 a.m., the victim and Venegas Del Muro were in his vehicle when he allegedly stopped in and they both exited along Carlisle Pike in Latimore Township.

Then, Venegas Del Muro allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face and strangulated the victim until she was unconscious.

After that, Venegas Del Muro sexually assaulted the victim before fleeing the victim and the scene, according to the police release.

On September 19, Venegas Del Muro was taken into custody and placed in Cumberland County Prison for charges and an ICE detainer.