Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole male enhancement pills, pair of CBD-infused gloves

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole male enhancement pills and a pair of CBD-infused gloves.

Around 8:25 p.m. on September 19, the above pictured man entered the CVS Pharmacy in the 1200 block of Millersville Pike in Lancaster Township and stole male enhancement pills and a pair of CBD-infused gloves.

The total value of those items was $50.47.

Police are asking that anyone that knows the identity of the depicted man to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”