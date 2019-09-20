Racers pack BAPS for Kevin Gobrecht Classic; local driver shines in 358

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, York County -- It's been nearly two decades since Central Pennsylvania lost one of the most successful drivers from the area. Kevin Gobrecht died in a racing accident at a race track in Nebraska. Almost 20 years to the date, his memory still lives strong at the track, especially Thursday night, at BAPS Motor Speedway for the Kevin Gobrecht Classic.

“I drove his car a couple of times in the other races that honored him. It’s a big honor for me," said Brian Monieth, 410 Sprint Car, driver #21.

To give back to the sport Kevin loved so much, the Gobrecht's started a foundation that has given over $300,000 in scholarships to the racing community and area charities.

The dedication to the sport goes beyond explanation. One of his dad’s proudest moments, Kevin winning three races in 24-hours. His father, Robert Gobrecht saying, "He did more than I think I could ever do. Going to college. Getting two degrees. Racing at night. Working when he had the time to work. Man had a passion and he lived his passion.”

Donna Gobrecht, Kevin’s mother, added, “Somebody asked him how proud he was of winning the races, his dad said, I’m even more proud he showed up to work this morning.”

Kevin raced on the highest sprint car circuit, The World of Outlaws.

“What he did for the sport. What he meant to Central PA. How he started from the go-carts to the micros to the 410s. He was always on the gas. He always put on a show. He’ll never be forgotten," said Steve Owings, Sprint Car Driver #35.

Owings represented his former friend and competitor well by bringing home the win in the 358 Sprints.

James McFadden started second but didn't take long to pull away from the field and take the checkered in the 410 Sprints.