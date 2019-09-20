Reading man accused of striking security guard with his vehicle during incident in July

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 20-year-old Berks County man has been charged with aggravated assault and driving with a suspended license after police say he struck a security officer at an East Cocalico Township business with his vehicle during an incident in July.

Elwin Ramirez-Vega, of Reading, went to the business, located on Weaver Road, on July 31, according to East Cocalico Township Police. He and a friend were going there to fight an employee, police say.

The business alerted a security guard, who approached Ramirez-Vega. When he saw the security officer approaching, police say, Ramirez-Vega accelerated his vehicle and struck the officer, who slid up over the hood of his vehicle, according to police.

The security guard was not injured, police say.

Ramirez-Vega was apprehended by the Reading City Police on Sept. 8, and turned over to East Cocalico Township Police. He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

