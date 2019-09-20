× Scratch-Off Lottery ticket worth $1,000 a week for life sold at York Turkey Hill store

YORK COUNTY — A customer at a York Turkey Hill store won the top prize of $1,000 a week for life with a Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off My Best Life ticket purchased at the store recently, the Lottery announced Friday.

The Scratch-Off My Best Life game launched August 20, the Lottery said. The winning ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill on the 3600 block of E. Market St. The prize is $1,000 a week for life, or $1.04 million cash.

The Turkey Hill store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

My Best Life is a $2 game that offers five top prizes of $1,000 a week for life (annuity or cash option of $1.04 million guaranteed). To determine if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.