Temperatures on the rise for the last couple of days of summer!

NOT AS CHILLY TONIGHT: With the coolest morning temperatures behind us, we can look forward to a nice warm-up this weekend, but overnight lows will still remain cool. Temperatures tonight will be just a few degrees warmer than the last couple of nights as we fall back into the mid 50s. Temperatures should be right in line with what is average for this time of year during the overnight period. Another night with the windows open and the air conditioners off before the summer heat makes a return. High pressure remains in control through the weekend with clear skies and bright sunshine dominating our weather pattern.

HEATING UP THIS WEEKEND: Get ready for some serious late-summer heat! A strong ridge building in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere will bring back unseasonably warm temperatures this weekend. We’ll heat up into the mid 80s on Saturday and with low dew points, humidity will still stay on the comfortable end. By Sunday, slightly higher humidity will make a return and with temperatures in the upper 80s — it will definitely feel a bit stickier for the last full day of summer. Still, both days will remain rain-free and mainly sunny! A few more clouds may start to build back in on Sunday with the uptick in moisture, but get ready for a perfect last weekend of summer!

NEAR RECORD WARM FIRST DAY OF FALL: Fall officially begins on Monday, September 23rd at 3:50 AM and it looks like we could have a near-record start to the season! Looking back on past first day of fall weather, the warmest we’ve been is 90 degrees! We’ll be just 2 degrees shy of that record on Monday with highs expected to climb into the upper 80s. The average high on the first day of fall has been right around 78 degrees. Keep in mind, the first day of fall varies with each year so these numbers are specifically for the first day of fall, not a specific date. A nice cool down is on the way as we push into the middle of the work week, but it is short lived. Another big warm up with the potential for some more upper 80s next weekend!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann