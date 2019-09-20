Three Mile Island to shut down today

Posted 6:12 AM, September 20, 2019, by

MIDDLETOWN, PA - MARCH 28: The Three Mile Island Nuclear Plant is seen in the early morning hours March 28, 2011 in Middletown, Pennsylvania. (Photo Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three Mile Island will be shut down today.

The station’s shutdown was originally announced as September 30 by Exelon Generation in May 2017.

Exelon previously said that the station would prematurely shut down, absent policy reform, due to economic challenges and market flaws that fail to recognize the environmental and resiliency benefits from TMI and other zero-carbon nuclear energy plants across the Commonwealth.

The shutdown comes 40 years after the nation’s worst nuclear accident occurred at the plant on March 28, 1979, when the unit 2 reactor at the plant had a partial meltdown, releasing radiation into the air.

Now that the closure will go into effect, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission will begin the decommissioning process of the Unit 1 reactor.

Related Story
Nuclear Regulatory Commission addresses public’s TMI closure concerns

Exelon Generation has been given 60 years to complete the process, with the bulk of the process not set to begin until 2078. 

While NRC officials say radioactive materials will be safely stored until the bulk of decommissioning begins, they also say that the two full-time inspectors currently employed at the plant will not remain in those roles.

It is unclear how often that an inspector will be at TMI, but the NRC has noted that there will not be someone on-site every day.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.