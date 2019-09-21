25th Annual Bike Night brings thousands of motorcyclists to York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - One of the biggest nights of the year brought motorcycle lovers together on Saturday.

The 25th Annual York Bike night brought out thousands of people who enjoy the world of motorcycles to the city of York.

More than 700 bikes took to the streets. People also enjoyed a street party that featured food, live music and other outdoor events.

The event is held in conjunction with Harley-Davidson and the city of York as a part of 'York Bike Week.'

Organizers said it`s all about celebrating South Central Pennsylvania's contribution to the world of motorcycles.

"There's so much camaraderie and so much fun going on here that it never gets old," said York Bike Night organizer, Sue Adams, "York needs to pull together and keep this kind of thing going because after all every single Harley Davidson motorcycle that is assembled will be rolling off the plant here in York County."

York Bike Week runs through Sunday.