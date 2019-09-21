Harrisburg International Airport holds emergency drill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Harrisburg International Airport held an emergency drill Saturday morning.

First responders, the Air National Guard, and the American Red Cross came together to test mobilization, communication and coordination between anyone involved in the case of an emergency. The drills simulated a variety of situations like a vehicle fire and even a crash on the runway. The drills are held every three years, as they are required by the FAA. Organizers said the drills challenge the thought process of first responders and everyone involved.

"This is a little bit different scenario because of all the security and things and the limited access to the airport," Scott Miller, a spokesperson with HIA, said. "So, just trying to take away the things that we've learned, what can we use at the airport to be better prepared to help them help us and that's what this is all about."

Volunteers also took part; many of them dressed up with injuries to practice the drill.