Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
75°
75°
Low
62°
High
86°
Sun
68°
88°
Mon
58°
88°
Tue
56°
78°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 5 Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg highlights
Posted 10:59 PM, September 21, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Cumberland Valley: 10
Harrisburg: 37
Popular
Wolf Administration warns Pennsylvanians Eastern Equine Encephalitis confirmed in three counties
Lancaster woman sentenced for repeatedly taking child to home occupied by 3 sex offenders
Mother rubbed heroin on 1-year-old’s gums to ‘help her sleep,’ father said
State Sen. Michael Folmer resigns after being charged with possession of child pornography
Latest News
25th Annual Bike Night brings thousands of motorcyclists to York
HSFF 2019 week 5 Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg highlights
“Wagging in the Woods” event raises money for Alzheimer’s Association
Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says events like Recovery Day may be key to battling opioid crisis
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Central York at Cumberland Valley Highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Cumberland Valley at Bishop McDevitt highlights
High School Football Frenzy
High School Football Frenzy – August 30, 2019 Week 2
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 4 Wildcats hold ‘Salute to Service;’ Rams win a close one at CV
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Preview Central York at Cumberland Valley
Game of the Week
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ coaches interviews
Fan Of The Night
HSFF 2019 week 2 Central York-Cumberland Valley ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 4 Conestoga Valley at Lampeter-Strasburg highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Penn Manor at Conestoga Valley highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley highlights
Fan Of The Night
HSFF 2019 week 5 West Perry-Mechanicsburg ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 results in L-L League, Mid-Penn, Tri-Valley League and YAIAA
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 1 Results
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.