HSFF 2019 week 5 Lebanon upsets Lancaster Catholic; Cedar Crest rolls to 5-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- Two Lancaster-Lebanon teams look to stay undefeated in the conference. Unbeaten Lancaster Catholic travels to Lebanon where things stayed close the entire game.

Big play of the game, Cedars Hari Allen blocks a punt and jumps on it in the end zone.

Lebanon upsets Lancaster Catholic 30 to 22.

Cedar Crest hosts Hempfield on a night they, also, look to stay undefeated.

The Falcons up 20 to 7 at halftime. Both teams really couldn't get anything started until the end of the third, where Hempfield strikes first, and bring the game within six-points, twice, in the second half.

A turnover at the end of the game would seal the deal for the Falcons and take them to a 5-0 record.

"Honestly, we just keep working and try to get better. They're a lot of tough kids and a lot of tough players. We just keep finding a way to win and that's a great quality in a team," said Falcons head coach Ron Wildasin.