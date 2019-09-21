× Missing Florida teen’s family receives video call showing her tied to chair, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – The search for a teen missing in Florida intensified after she was seen tied to a chair in a video call, WSVN reports.

Destiny Rose, 16, has been missing since last month. Police said she was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches, Florida on Aug.20th.

Police recently received a call from Rose’s aunt who told them she got a video call from her niece’s phone. She said when she answered, she didn’t immediately see her niece. Instead, she saw a man in his late 20s or early 30s. He had a crew cut and a patch of facial hair on his chin.

The man moved the camera to show Rose. She was tied to a chair with a rope wrapped around her neck and crying, police said. WSVN reports the man told her aunt, “If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her.” He then abruptly ended the call.

Anyone with information is urged to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).