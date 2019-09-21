Squeezing out serious heat for the last weekend of the summer season!

WARM AND BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND: With the last weekend of summer officially here, Mother Nature has blessed us with some perfect outdoor weather. Boating, biking, grilling, anything that involves being outdoors this weekend will be beautiful. It will be getting much warmer as we push into Sunday, so you may want to keep your plans on the water. Temperatures tomorrow will likely be in the upper 80s which is roughly 12-15 degrees above average for this time of year. Humidity will slowly be on the rise as well, but it still feels very comfortable for Saturday. Tomorrow, you may start to notice the stickier feel to the air, but even still the humidity is not expected to be oppressive. We desperately need some wet weather in the forecast, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing much of it anytime soon.

SMALL STORM CHANCE MONDAY: Beyond the dry stretch of weather we’ve had this week and heading into the weekend, we bring back some unsettled weather on Monday. We’ve been more dry than not in recent weeks and that has actually started to do some damage across south-central PA. We are seeing D0 drought across some spots as of the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Thankfully, this is the lowest drought level and just highlights the fact that it has been abnormally dry. Still, it can have many effects including: stunted crop growth, delayed planting, elevated fire danger, lawns browning early, and surface water levels declining. The bad news is that it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing the rain we need anytime soon. The Climate Prediction Center is highlighting us in an above average temperature forecast and below normal precipitation forecast over the next couple of weeks, which could worsen drought conditions.

NEAR RECORD-WARM FIRST DAY OF FALL: Following in the warm steps of the weekend, fall arrives on Monday, September 23 at 3:50 AM. With a cold front expected to cross late in the day Monday, this will give us ample time to go for another day of above average temperatures. In fact Monday could be near record warm for the first day of fall! The warmest first day of fall on record is 90 degrees and we will at least be in the mid to upper 80s, so its not out of the question for us to tie that record. Precipitation isn’t looking all too promising on Monday with just a stray to a couple storms possible, but we desperately need the rain!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash