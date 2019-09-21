“Wagging in the Woods” event raises money for Alzheimer’s Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It was a day of furry friendships at a senior community in Cumberland County.

The Woods at Cedar Run hosted its 1st annual "Wagging at the Woods" event. They were raising money for the Alzheimer's Association. It also partnered with the Harrisburg Area Humane Society to help homeless dogs and cats find a loving home and offer emotional comfort to the elderly.

"Animals are great companions for the elderly," Luke Grumbine, Humane Society Outreach Coordinator, said. "I know that one of the things that we are promoting today is that interaction with people that have Alzheimer's is good for them. It's also great for the animals, because it gets them homes and just good companionship."

"They love them," Tim McCallister, Marketing Director of Woods at Cedar Run, said. "We are a pet-friendly community. What we do is we bring dogs in on a regular basis to meet with the elderly people who love dogs. They're great for Dementia and Alzheimer's folks. It brings back good memories and makes them alive."

Organizers bring in the dogs at least once a month to help the seniors. If you're interested in making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society, visit their website.

Click here to make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

Click here to make a donation to the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.