× Ephrata Police investigating transit van carrying kids crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investigating a crash on Saturday involving a transit van carrying kids.

According to police, the transit van, carrying thirteen kids ranging in ages 12-15, was head for an area retreat when the crash happened.

The crash happened on South Line Road at Indiantown Road in West Cocalico Township when the driver of the van proceeded into the intersection without proper clearance and was hit by a vehicle, police say.

Several people were checked on scene by EMS for minor injuries and three kids were taken to the hospital for further evaluation.