Four people displaced after overnight fire in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An overnight fire displaced four people and four dogs in Derry Township, fire officials say.

Around 11:36 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Roush Road for a reported fire.

Hershey Fire Department say they arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing from the roof of an attached garage.

They say there was also fire on the second floor of the home.

Firefighters from Hershey Fire Department and other companies were on the scene for four hours.

They say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross was on the scene to offer housing assistance to the displaced residents.