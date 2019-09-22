Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting.

On September 22 around 2:00 a.m., police responded for 500 block of North George Street in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased man and learned that a second man had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

That man is in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Ways to Provide Information:

  1. Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)
  1. Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS
  1. York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)
  1. York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All  information can remain anonymous **

