Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting in York
YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting.
On September 22 around 2:00 a.m., police responded for 500 block of North George Street in York for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a deceased man and learned that a second man had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.
That man is in critical condition, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:
Ways to Provide Information:
- Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)
- Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS
- York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)
- York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204
** All information can remain anonymous **
39.962598 -76.727745