× Man dead, another in critical condition after shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting.

On September 22 around 2:00 a.m., police responded for 500 block of North George Street in York for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased man and learned that a second man had been taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle.

That man is in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Ways to Provide Information:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411(TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers 755TIPS

York City Police #846-1234 or #849-2219(Detective Division)

York City Police Tip Line- #717-849-2204

** All information can remain anonymous **