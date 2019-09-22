× Police: A man in Middletown is facing charges after fighting with his family over property

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Police say a man who got into a physical fight with his family over property is now facing multiple charges.

On August 28, police were called to the area of Hemlock Hall for a reported large fight in progress.

When police arrived bystanders told them one person, in a bloody condition, had already left the scene in a black Mazda sedan.

Officers say they dispatched that information and other officers stopped the vehicle at Hoffer and Conewago Streets.

Police say they spoke with the victims of the fight who were all family members including the person who had left the scene in the sedan.

The victims told officers the man in the sedan, Jesus Figueroa, was their stepfather and he had started an argument with his family over property. They told officers Figueroa and their mom were separating and it wasn’t going well.

The victims said Figueroa started pushing his stepsons around and threatened to get his gun in his apartment. His stepsons say Figueroa was trying to get into the apartment to get the gun but one of them stopped him.

According to the victims, at one point Figueroa struck his stepson in the face and that’s when the fight began.

They also say another stepson attempted to break up the fight and was allegedly punched in the face and his lip started bleeding.

Police say Figueroa is now facing charges for simple assault, terroristic threats, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.