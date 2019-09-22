Potentially record-warm start to the fall season, brief cool down mid-week!

RECORD WARM START TO FALL POSSIBLE: We tacked on another 90-degree day in September with temperatures soaring this Sunday afternoon. More of the unusually warm temperatures are in the forecast for tomorrow. Today is the last full day of the summer season and we ended it on a hot note with highs around 15 degrees above average for this time of year! Heading into the first day of fall, there is nothing that looks to stop us from at least getting into the upper 80s if not brushing 90 degrees in spots again. The record for the warmest first day of fall is 90 degrees and I think it’s very possible we get there tomorrow. Beyond Monday, a bit of a cool-down is likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front crosses through late Monday night.

COLD FRONT CROSSING: A couple of stray storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front closes in from the west. With the lack of any significant moisture, the front doesn’t look to have much precipitation to deliver. For that reason, it looks like most of the area should remain dry tomorrow. A few heavy downpours in the isolated storm cells are possible, but the overall setup doesn’t look too impressive. Beyond the front on Monday, temperatures will be falling off for Tuesday and Wednesday. A strong piece of energy swings through in the mid-levels of the atmosphere forcing cooler air to funnel back into the area briefly. Daytime highs both days still look to remain above average, but will definitely be a cool-down from the upper 80s and low 90s we’re dealing with right now. We desperately need more rain and cooler temperatures.

DROUGHT CONDITIONS: With the unusually warm temperatures and lack of any significant rain in recent time, drought conditions are already starting to surface. A chunk of our area has been highlighted in D0 drought which just means it’s been abnormally dry, but there is some cause for concern. In the coming weeks, it looks like we are going to favor more dry air and warming temperatures. There is a brief cool-down Tuesday and Wednesday, but aside from that temperatures will be 10-15 degrees above normal. The warm temperatures and below average precipitation is definitely not what we need. The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for above average temps/below average precipitation for our area through the next 2 weeks.

