Road reopened after four-vehicle crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — North State Road in Marysville has been reopened after being closed due to a four-vehicle crash, according to dispatchers.

Dispatch says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Road/US-11.

All lanes of the road were closed between Front Street and Chestnut street.

According to dispatch six people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

PennDOT was on the scene to clean up an oil slick on the road as a result of the crash, dispatchers say.

