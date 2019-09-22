Road reopened after four-vehicle crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — North State Road in Marysville has been reopened after being closed due to a four-vehicle crash, according to dispatchers.
Dispatch says the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of North State Road/US-11.
All lanes of the road were closed between Front Street and Chestnut street.
According to dispatch six people suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.
PennDOT was on the scene to clean up an oil slick on the road as a result of the crash, dispatchers say.
40.371376 -77.240515