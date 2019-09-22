× Two daycare employees arrested for fighting and resisting arrest, in Middletown

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two daycare workers were arrested after fighting with the mother of a child and then resisting arrest from an officer, in Middletown.

On the evening of August 30, police were called to the 200 block of West High Street for a reported assault.

Police say upon arrival, the victim told the responding officer the incident started when she was speaking to the daycare director about her child being hit by another child.

The victim said when she was speaking to the director, another employee, Jeyliane Rivera-Quinones, interjected herself in the conversation. The victim said at one point she took out her phone and started recording the interaction which was starting to get heated. She said two other staff members tried to calm the victim and Rivera-Quinones down since there were children around.

According to the victim, staff members had to push Rivera-Quinones, 22, to the other side of the gym to distance the two women. The victim said at that point another employee, Trinity Davis, 20, got involved by shoving her.

Police say in the victim’s cellphone recording, Davis is seen taking a go at her and the victim is heard telling her not to put her hands on her. Davis is also seen reaching out with her left arm and either striking or slapping at the victim, according to police.

Police say in the cellphone video, Rivera-Quinones is also seen striking or trying to strike the victim, after Davis was pulled away.

A witness said it looked like Rivera-Quinones was going to punch the victim.

According to the responding officer, after he spoke with the victim and saw the cellphone video of the incident, he found both Davis and Rivera-Quinones and asked to speak with them.

The officer says the two women walked with him to an empty classroom where they both refused to identify themselves.

After the women refused to identify themselves, the officer says he tried placing Rivera-Quinones under arrest based on the video evidence he had seen, and she started resisting and saying no as he tried handcuffing her.

The officer says that Davis then got involved as she was grabbing at him and trying to pull him away from Rivera-Quinones. He says during the fight, he lost his balance and both women ended up on the floor.

According to the police affidavit, Davis got up from the floor to keep fighting the officer so he tased her and Rivera-Quinones attempted to rip the wires from the taser off Davis.

At that point, other officers arrived and helped get the women under control.

The initial responding officer suffered cuts and scrapes on his hand and an injury to his thumb.

Rivera-Quinones and Davis were taken to Dauphin County Booking Center.

Both women are facing charges for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and obstructing administration of law. Davis is also being charged with aggravated assault.