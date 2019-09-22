WEEKEND ALBUM: “Puck” the pig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight's Weekend Album, FOX43 is featuring a 5 and a half-year-old pet pot belly big hanging out at John Rudy Park. His name is "Puck" and he weighs nearly 200 pounds!

His owners, Tom and Vicki Brown of York, were told he would only hit 40 pounds. The Browns have even written a book about him. Puck has his own room and he's training to be a therapy animal.

