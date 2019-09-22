York community dedicates block to late activist couple

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - The 200 Block of East Princess Street was blocked off for several hours Sunday, but not for any emergencies.

The City held a special ceremony to dedicate the block to Dr. Edwin Rivera and his wife, Mrs. Delma Rivera. The late couple was very influential in the 60's, known for their activism, community service, and advocacy. They recognized the needs in the Latino community and helped people get housing, employment, and much more. The couple also founded the first York Spanish-American Center on South Queen Street, which later outgrew its site and was moved to East Princess Street, the block that's being honored in their name.

"Doctor and Delma Rivera embodied the resilience, tenacity, and determination of the Spanish-speaking community and facilitated the growth of Latinos creativity and innovation in the area," Ricky Quintero, Executive Administrator at the Office of the Mayor of York, said.

"There is not a single aspect of life in the City or the County that has not been touched by the civic and humanitarian contributions of the Riveras," State Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R) York County, said. "York is a better place because of the Riveras."

Dr. Rivera was also the first Latino doctor in the City. He passed away in 2006. Delma Rivera received the key to the City in 2007. She passed away in 2014.