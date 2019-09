× 2 people taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-81

Two people were taken to the hospital Monday following a multi-vehicle crash on south Interstate 81 at Exit 20 (PA 997 SCOTLAND), according to Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department.

The department says the crash involved two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles.

Crews were called to the scene at 3:07 p.m.

There’s no word on the condition of the individuals who were transported to the hospital.