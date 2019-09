Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters battled a large fire in Franklin County that broke out a short distance from a large housing complex in Greene Township.

The flames burned nearly 10 acres of land near Lockaber Avenue, but didn't damage any homes.

People living nearby said a maintenance worker knocked on doors to warn people of the fire and to tell them to move their vehicles away from the flames.

At this time, fire crews have not determined what caused the fire.