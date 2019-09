× 83-year-old man charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged an 83-year-old man with indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to court documents.

The charges stem from an investigation into a report of child abuse involving Vincent Lowman Sr. It allegedly occurred in June and July.

Lowman was questioned by police and confirmed that he engaged in the alleged conduct, police say.