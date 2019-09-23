Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with death of Pedro Almodovar 

LANCASTER — Update: An arrest warrant has been issued for a 38-year-old man in connection with the death of Pedro Almodovar.

Charges of criminal homicide, persons not to possess firearms and firearms not to be carried without a license have been approved by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office for Raymond Speller.

Anyone with information on Speller’s whereabouts should call police.

Previous: A 36-year-old man was killed Monday morning in Lancaster.

Police say Pedro Almodovar, of the 300 block of Hazel Street, was shot at least one time in the torso when he was sitting inside a red SUV that was parked in the 300 block of Howard Avenue. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

According to police, the suspect approached the passenger side of the vehicle and shot Almodovar. He died at the scene.

The suspect, who walked away after the shooting, is described as a black adult male. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants.

The investigation indicates that the suspect and Almodovar were likely known to each other and that this was not a random act of violence, police state.

Anyone with information should contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also text LANCS plus your message to 847411.

This story has been updated from its previous version.