Bears drop the puck on training camp

HERSHEY, DERRY TOWNSHIP - Out of hibernation, the Hershey Bears dropped the puck on another training camp inside the Giant Center on Monday morning. It’s a mixture of old and new faces and the excitement level is high, with the goal to get better.

“The mindset for everyone is they want to come out there and prove themselves and I think that is a good thing for the start of the season. There is a lot of good motivation there at the start to be the player you want to be throughout the season,” said returning center Garrett Pilon.

Preparation and that fast start is the message for second-year coach Spencer Carbery, who believes a player’s best form doesn’t have to wait until December.

“Why? Why not hit it in October?,” said Carbery. “Why not come out of the gate as one of the top players in the American Hockey League and raise eyebrows and [have] people say ‘We need to get this guy up to the NHL right now?’ Why would you not want to put yourself in that spot?”

Lower Dauphin and Central Penn Panther alum Dillan Fox had a couple options to choose from for his first AHL camp, but the choice was clear.

“When [Bryan] Helmer gave me a call, it was pretty easy to turn down the other ones, so it was an emotional rollercoaster. Now you are in it. You are just playing, take it day-by-day, and just learn something,” said the former Falcon.

So too for Casey Bailey, the former AHL all-star who is back stateside from some time playing in the KHL. The former Penn State standout is excited to see some familiar blue and white in the stands this season.

“It’s awesome being in the area. I was able to get into the school before I got into Washington’s camp. It’s always a great time getting to go back there and see the coaching staff and facilities. It’s nice being close to my second home,” said Bailey.

Hershey has practices the rest of the week before their first exhibition game at Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.