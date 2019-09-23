Comic enthusiasts gather in Harrisburg for the 1st annual Comic & Pop Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg - Comic and Pop Culture enthusiasts took to the Harrisburg Mall for a one-of-a-kind convention on Sunday.

The first annual Comic & Pop Con featured comics, arts, collectibles, cos-players and more.

Fans got to hear from fun panels, participate in cosplay contests, and meet more than 60 different artists, including celebrity guests and comic book writers.

Organizers say the convention is an event for anyone to find something they like and meet with others who share the same passion.

"We love doing these events, so it is all about trying to support the community as much as possible," said Comic & Pop Con co-owner, Andrew Melius, "We bring in a lot of vendors from the PA region ranging from comic books to toys to gaming. Yes, it's a comic convention at heart, there is a lot of comics around, but there is so much other stuff for people to enjoy. Anyone can find something they like."

The convention will be held again in September 2020.