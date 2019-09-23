Few Monday storms, briefly cooler before heating back up

MONDAY STORMS: An unusually hot first day of Fall brings the chance for a few storms. Afternoon highs hit the upper-80s and near-90 with high humidity values. This will spark the chance for a few storms both in the mid-afternoon and again around sunset. None of these are expected to be severe, but could be a bit strong with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Any leftover activity is done by 9PM as we clear out overnight. Lows dip near-60.

COOLER BRIEF STRETCH: Temperatures stay much cooler Tuesday. Highs for many stay in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. A few places could near 80-degrees. A near copy for Wednesday with afternoon highs near-80 once again and morning lows in the upper-50s. A close, but still slightly above average, Fall feel before warming up again Thursday.

HOT TOWARDS THE WEEKEND: A stray storm or two will be possible again Thursday with highs in the upper-80s. Friday is a touch cooler, still with higher-than-normal humidity. Highs hit the mid-80s. Upper-80s return Saturday and Sunday, so don’t expect the new season feel to settle in heading into the last few days of September.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann