Flinchbaugh’s Orchard and Farm Market celebrating first day of Fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Flinchbaugh's Orchard and Farm Market is welcoming the first day of Autumn with Fall goodies at their market, pick your own Pumpkins and Apples, a corn maze, and more.

The market is open year round on Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and then on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

You can pick your own pumpkins at Flinchbaugh's daily, they have wagons for you to take out to the pumpkin patch and pick what you'd like!

Apple picking is also available, you can pick Golden Delicious and Gala apples until the next set of varieties are ready to be picked. You can get a list of those on their website. Apples are $1.19 a pound.

Their Fall Fest is every weekend until the end of October, with a corn maze for kids and families. The maze takes between 40 and 60 minutes to complete.

Flinchbaugh's market also has a variety of fall treats from baked goods, to fall decor, pumpkins, mums, and local produce.

For more information about all of their fall festivities you can visit their website.