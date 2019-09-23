Frenzy Fast Lane – Montieth shines at Lincoln; McFadden wins Gobrecht Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Frenzy Fast Lane (Dirt Classic) -- Racing into the early morning hours Saturday night for the 6th Annual Dirt Classic at the "Fabulous Lincoln Speedway. The All-Star Circuit of Champions and a few invaders gave the Pennsylvania Posse a run for their money, racing for $20,000.

"When you come here you know that they're tough. They are the toughest in the world. They beat the Outlaws when they come. So, if you don't do your job. You could be sitting here watching the A-main," said Brian Brown, Invader driver of the No. 21.

"Here recently, we've been pretty good. Things have just been going our way. We've just had a little bit of lucky on our side and we've had speed. You have to have both to win races," said Aaron Rentzel, Ollies Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions, driver of the No. 87.

Reutzel had the fastest time-trial, 13.492 seconds. Pa Posse, Brian Monieth, started on the pole. One pole over Reutzel, who started second. With 15-laps to go, Montieth goes to the high-side to take the lead away from Reutzel. Reutzel tries to do the same to Montieth, on the final lap, but slides up the grove and lets Danny Dietrich, with the biggest move starting 18th, passes Reutzel for second. Montieth keeps the pot in Pennsylvania.

(Hagerstown) -- Sunday night racing in Hagerstown. The first time the All-Stars have raced on that track since 1983. Reutzel had something to prove after finishing third Saturday night. He not only starts on the pole and nabs the checkered flag in Hagerstown but, as long as he shows up to Eldora, he will clinch the All-Star Circuit Championship for the second year in a row. Adding to his 2019 season, Reutzel makes history being the first All-Star driver to beat the PA Posse, not once, but twice this season at Williams Grove.

Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rehmer take second and third, respectively.

(Kevin Gobrecht Classic) -- Thursday night racing at BAPS Motor Speedway honored Kevin Gobrecht, who lost his life 20-years ago in a racing accident.

"I drove his car a couple of times in the other races that honored him. It's a big honor for me. When I came to Central PA, it's always a big family it's very competitive. Everybody respects everybody," said Montieth.

"What he did for the sport. What he meant to Central PA. How he started from the go-carts to the micros to the 410s. He was always on the gas. He always put on a show. He'll never be forgotten," said Steve Owings, 358 Sprint Car driver No. 35.

During the Kevin Gobrecht Classic, Dietrich started on the pole but Kasey Kahne's driver, James McFadden leads all 30-laps to take the checkered and $5,000 check.