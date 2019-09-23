Harrisburg Police: Warrant issued for woman accused of firing gun at another person during argument

Posted 3:48 PM, September 23, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old woman who allegedly fired a gun at another person during an argument.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, but Tamara Guzman fled the scene before officers arrived. No additional details were released.

Guzman faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.