× Harrisburg Police: Warrant issued for woman accused of firing gun at another person during argument

HARRISBURG — An arrest warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old woman who allegedly fired a gun at another person during an argument.

Police say no one was injured during the incident, but Tamara Guzman fled the scene before officers arrived. No additional details were released.

Guzman faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, discharge of firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, court documents show.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.